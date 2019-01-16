× Nonprofit aims to help some save money on filing tax returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some families that are looking for a way to save money when filing their taxes have a free option.

WHNT News 19 has partnered with SaveFirst Alabama, a nonprofit that enlists the help of college students and recent graduates to help with free tax preparation service for people in the community.

To qualify for the service, families with children must have an income of $55,000 or less. Individuals or married couples without children and an income of $20,000 or less are also eligible.

In 2018, IRS-certified volunteers helped more than 10,000 families in Alabama claim $15 million in refunds, saving approximately $4 million in commercial tax preparation fees.

To schedule an appointment, just call 1-844-44-TAX-AL.