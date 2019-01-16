× Man dies in custody after Jackson County traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man died in Jackson County Sheriff’s Office custody early Monday morning.

Bruce Edgar Johnson, 58, of Scottsboro died from what deputies believe was a drug overdose, Sheriff Chuck Phillips said.

Phillips said deputies pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop on Willow Street in Scottsboro. Deputies noticed Johnson had something in his mouth and when they asked about it he started chewing, Phillips said.

Phillips said Johnson resisted deputies, but once he was in handcuffs they were able to pull a plastic bag that had been chewed from his mouth and found one and a half grams of methamphetamine inside.

Deputies called for an ambulance, but Johnson died, Phillips said.

Officials are performing an autopsy.

The State Bureau of Investigating is investigating, as protocol in this situation.