Major Pepsi bottler in Alabama sues over territory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One of the nation’s largest Pepsi bottlers has filed suit against PepsiCo over its franchise territory.

The Birmingham-based Buffalo Rock Co. says in a news release it has tried for years without success to resolve differences with PepsiCo. The bottler says it filed suit in state court in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Buffalo Rock says the larger company has violated its franchise agreements and intruded into its exclusive territories. It says it is suing PepsiCo and others.

The lawsuit isn’t yet available in Alabama’s online court files, and the New York-based PepsiCo didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Buffalo Rock was founded in 1901 and has about 2,100 employees. It calls itself the nation’s largest family-owned Pepsi-Cola bottler, operating 14 distribution centers in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.