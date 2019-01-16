Limestone County authorities address claims of sexual assault against Limestone County Chief Deputy

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.– Stephen Young is holding a press conference to address the federal lawsuit filed by Leslie Ramsey, female investigator for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

In the lawsuit, Ramsey claims she was sexually assaulted by the office’s now-chief deputy and improperly demoted and disciplined for complaining about the incident.

The lawsuit filed by Ramsey also alleges a number of incidents involving lost evidence, a stolen police van and other misadventures by male employees of the Sheriff’s Office, who were not disciplined.

