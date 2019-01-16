× Julie Finley, former wife of Madison mayor, ordered to jail on probation violation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Julie Finley, the ex-wife of Madison Mayor Paul Finley and a former Madison City Schools administrator, has been sentenced to 20 days in jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2017 DUI charge.

Finley’s probation was revoked following a hearing Tuesday in Madison County District Court.

The court order said Finley was booked into the jail Wednesday.

She was arrested in January 2017 after State Troopers said they pulled Finley over for driving 103 miles per hour on I-565 near Memorial Parkway at 4:30 p.m.

Court records in the DUI arrest showed she registered a .273 on a preliminary breath test for alcohol intoxication, with .08 being the legal limit in Alabama.

She entered a guilty plea to the charge in September 2017. Court records show she and Mayor Paul Finley were divorced in August 2017.

As part of her plea agreement, her sentence of 180 days in jail was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to submit to random drug screening.

Court records say she was arrested on a DUI charge in Giles County, Tenn. in July 2018.

In recommending a 180-day jail term, the Madison County Probation Services office reported in September that Finley had not had contact with the office since June.

Finley’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.