Huntsville police say suspect who fired at officers is in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police have a person in custody who they said shot at officers Wednesday morning.

Huntsville police said an officer saw a vehicle Wednesday morning that was reportedly involved in a Tuesday night robbery and shooting on Cobb Road. The officer tried to stop the car and a pursuit began.

Police said someone in the car fired a shot out the back of the car, and the officer terminated the pursuit after about a minute because of the risk to the public.

An investigator spotted the vehicle again and contacted a patrol unit to help, police said, and the suspect led them on another pursuit that lasted several minutes.

Police from all over the city responded to the pursuit, and they said the suspect fired at officers again during the chase. At least one shot back, they said.

After using spike strips, police said around 10:45 a.m. they had the suspect in custody at Memorial Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive after using a Tazer.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaulation but wasn't injured, police said.

Police said they did recover a gun that was thrown from the car.