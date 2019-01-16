Huntsville Comic Con returns to Lowe Mill this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Comic Con is returning to Lowe Mill A&E for its third year. The convention of all things geeky and nerdy kicks off on Friday, January 18.

The con will be going on Friday and Saturday with dozens of great guests, including film and TV actors, comic-book artists, writers, and many more! Organizers say there will be ongoing events for the kids, talks, panels, and cosplay galore. The convention finishes big Saturday night with a cosplay contest.

Tickets are $15 a day, or $20 for the weekend, and kids 10 and under are free. You can purchase tickets online here. There are also special VIP options at the gate that include tons of exciting à la carte extras.

During the fun-filled weekend at the historic cotton mill, you can find tons of comics, gaming, and pop culture merchandise. Plus you’ll get to visit the many working artists’ studios consisting of over 200 artists, makers, and unique eateries at the facility.

The convention was a blast the last two years and they have the photos to prove it, follow this link to check out the cosplay throwbacks.