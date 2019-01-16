× Grateful Life Community Church prepares warming center for homeless community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Grateful Life Community Church on Oakwood Avenue is a church for everyone. They provide for people in need in more ways than can be counted.

“As it said, ‘I was homeless and you gave me shelter, I was naked and you clothed me, I was hungry and you fed me,'”said church member Ron Rickard. “We’re called to do that, all of us.”

But right now this congregation is focusing on imminent cold weather.

“We try to keep an eye on the weather,” Rickard said. “And when it drops below 32 degrees for 24 hours, we realize we have to open our church for the warming center.”

This won’t be the first time they’ve opened their church doors to protect people and their pets from the cold.

“We’ve had 65-80 people each time we’ve opened, which is an amazing blessing,” he said. “We’ve probably saved 1,000 plus lives doing this over the course of 4 or 5 years.”

The congregation transforms into what they call a ‘”giant family room” complete with cots, food, and clothing, but their biggest need right now is blankets.

“We’re in need of close to 200 blankets and we’ve probably got 10 or 15 in the house,” Rickard said.

Of course they’re always accepting donations of any kind, but right now, keeping the homeless community warm is their top priority.

To donate, you can call Rickard or Elder Joe to arrange dropping off your goods at (256) 585-1984.