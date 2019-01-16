Governor Ivey proclaims January 20th-26th as “Alabama School Choice Week”

MONTGOMERY, Ala.– Governor Ivey officially proclaimed January 20th-26th as Alabama School Choice Week. With this proclamation, Gov. Ivey will join other governors and hundreds of leaders nationwide with similar ideas.

There are nearly 750 events and activities across the state of Alabama that parents, schools, and other organizers have arranged. These events include: rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, and school fairs. All the events are aimed to encourage conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

More than 40,000 events have been independently planned for the week-long, nationwide opportunity to raise awareness about education opportunity.

“We’re excited that Alabama families are so passionate about school choice, and we’re encouraged by Gov. Ivey’s support for that,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We wish Alabama families all the best in their celebrations and hope that the planned events and activities will help parents find the educational opportunities that best meet their children’s needs.”

National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort that wants to shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.