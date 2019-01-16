× Former teacher Tad Cummins sentenced to 20 years in student sex case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tad Cummins, the former Tennessee teacher who was captured after more than a month on the run with a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday afternoon.

Once he’s released from prison, Cummins will also have supervision for the rest of his life.

Cummins apologized and took “full responsibility” for his actions. He told the victim that this was not her fault — adding he was the adult. He said it was a “misguided attempted that went sideways in way he will never understand” — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) January 16, 2019

Cummins was 50 when he was suspended from his teaching job in Maury County, Tenn., after he was reportedly seen kissing a student at school.

In March 2017, he and the 15-year-old left Columbia, Tenn., sparking a nationwide manhunt that lasted 38 days. They were caught in a remote part of northern California.

Cummins pleaded guilty last April to obstruction of justice and transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity.