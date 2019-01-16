Former teacher Tad Cummins sentenced to 20 years in student sex case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tad Cummins, the former Tennessee teacher who was captured after more than a month on the run with a 15-year-old girl, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Once he’s released from prison, Cummins will also have supervision for the rest of his life.
Cummins was 50 when he was suspended from his teaching job in Maury County, Tenn., after he was reportedly seen kissing a student at school.
In March 2017, he and the 15-year-old left Columbia, Tenn., sparking a nationwide manhunt that lasted 38 days. They were caught in a remote part of northern California.
Cummins pleaded guilty last April to obstruction of justice and transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity.