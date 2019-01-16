× Former Alabama Rep. Ed Henry pleads guilty to federal theft charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Former Alabama Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a charge of aiding the theft of government property, related to a complex Medicare fraud and kickback scheme.

Henry, who’d insisted he was innocent following his June indictment, entered a change of plea notice last week and followed through Wednesday with the guilty plea to a single count. Prosecutors agreed to waive 17 counts in the indictment and 15 counts in a related indictment.

Federal prosecutors said his role in the scheme resulted in a loss to the government of more than $150,000 but less than $250,000. Prosecutors said in court filings that Henry cooperated with their efforts against other defendants and they will recommend he be sentenced at the low end of the sentencing range. Henry agreed to pay fines and restitution in the case.

The charge carries a 10-year maximum sentence.

Our news partner AL.com reported that Huntsville physician, Dr. Nicole Scruggs, pleaded guilty to a charge in a related case last week. Two other doctors have been charged in the case, including Decatur physician Punuru Reddy, who is scheduled for a Feb. 4 trial.