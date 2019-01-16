× DeKalb County woman killed in early morning house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Sand Rock woman died early Wednesday morning in a fire on the DeKalb-Cherokee county line.

Wilma Green Dover, 75, was found dead in the fire on County Road 74 in the Mount Vernon community.

Firefighters responded to the call at 2:30 a.m. Two other people in the home made it out alive, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said foul play is not suspected.