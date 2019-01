× Crimson Tide defensive coordinator expected to leave for the NFL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Tide could be losing its defensive coordinator to the NFL

Tosh Lupoi is expected to be hired by the Cleveland Browns for a defensive position, sources told our media partner AL.com.

Lupoi was promoted to defensive coordinator the last off-season after Jeremy Pruitt left for Tennessee.

Lupoi’s departure will mark the 5th Alabama coach to leave for another job following the national championship game.