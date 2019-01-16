Bo Nix Named 2018 Mr. Football; Lee Witherspoon Named Class 4A Back of the Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - It is the most prestigious personal accolade you can win as a high school football player in Alabama. Only one can be named Mr. Football.

Bo Nix of Pinson Valley is the 2018 Alabama Mr. Football throwing for 3,795 yards and 50 touchdowns as a senior and finished as the AHSAA’s all-time career total offense leader (12,497 yards) and touchdowns accounted for (161) – 127 TD passes and 34 rushing TDs with more than 2,000 career rushing yards.

The Auburn Football signee didn't always play his high school football at Pinson Valley though, he started out right here in the Tennessee Valley at Scottsboro, transferring before his junior season.

"It really is a dream come true," said Nix. "I've worked for it for a long time and it just speaks so much from my coaching staff back at home and my teammates that I've had for the past few years and they've really paved the way for me and been there every step of the way and my family and Jesus Christ."

Taulia Tagovailoa, who is signed with Alabama and the brother of Tua Tagovailoa finished second in voting, while North Jackson's Lee Witherspoon finished fourth.

Witherspoon has been turning heads for his play on the field all season long, and on Tuesday, he was recognized for it.

The Mississippi State Football signee took home Class 4A Back of the Year Honors at the annual Alabama Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery.

In his first year playing running back, Witherspoon rushed for 53 touchdowns, setting the AHSAA single season record, and rushing for 2,846 yards on the year. Witherspoon also set the record for touchdowns accounted for with 59 total.