Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma

University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced Wednesday he will transfer to the University of Oklahoma to play his final season of eligibility.

A week after entering his name into the NCAA transfer database portal, Hurts made the announcement on Twitter and in an article posted on The Players Tribune.

“I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student,” Hurts wrote in the article.

Hurts started for Alabama for two years and led the Crimson Tide to a pair of national championship games. He was benched in last year’s national title game and lost the starting QB job to Tua Tagovailoa going into this season.