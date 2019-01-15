Athens superintendent confirms new high school to open on January 23

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools Superintendent Dr. Trey Holladay made an announcement about the status of the new Athens High School on Tuesday.

The $60 million project has been in progress for about 10 years and now the wait is nearly over. Superintendent Holladay confirmed they received the certificate of occupancy from the state building inspectors and a letter of substantial completion from the architect of the project. Students will begin attending classes in the new building on January 23.

Big news for @AthensALSchools. The brand new high school will open to students on Jan. 23rd. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Dn1Cix9toe — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) January 15, 2019

“We were going in that building one way or the other next week,” Holladay joked.

Mayor Ronnie Marks says the school will have impacts across North Alabama and was a necessity.