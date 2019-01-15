× Thousands sign petition calling on states to end Robert E. Lee Day

As the country prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday, it appears thousands are signing an online petition to end another holiday that falls on the same day.

Care2, a mission-based global network, has created a petition calling on Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Mississippi to end Robert E. Lee day. The holiday commemorates Lee’s birthday on Jan. 21, which is on the same day as King’s birthday. Florida and Arkansas celebrate the day, just not on MLK Jr. Day.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the website says the petition has received over 13,000 signatures with a goal of 14,000.

The petition reads:

“Those who laud Robert E. Lee as an American hero claim that he and the Confederacy were simply fighting for states’ rights, and while there may be an inkling of truth to that, the fact is they were specifically fighting for states’ rights to own black people as property.”

You can find the petition at www.thepetitionsite.com.