Sylvania student caught with marijuana at school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Sylvania High School student was pulled out of class Monday after authorities said he was found with marijuana.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a small amount of marijuana fell out of a 17-year-old student’s pocket as he removed his wallet in a classroom Monday. Another student smelled it and alerted the teacher, authorities said.

The student was taken to the school office, and staff contacted a school resource officer.

Authorities said they expected to charge the student with simple marijuana possession.