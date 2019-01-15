× Scammer impersonating a deputy in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning people about a scam he calls unique and unusual, that involves someone who claims to be a deputy.

When a DeKalb County resident’s phone rang it prompted action by DeKalb County deputies — because the person on the line said they were a deputy.

“The person used Deputy Farley,” Sheriff Welden explained. The scammer said the resident had a warrant for her arrest.

“Failure to appear on a bench warrant, and they could come to our office and pay the fine of $2,000 to keep them out of jail,” Welden added. “Actually, when the number was called back, it goes to a tree of numbers here at the sheriff’s office.”

Here’s the thing – there’s no one named ‘Farley’ employed at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and Welden says they would never contact residents by phone demanding money in regard to an arrest warrant.

“We’re not going to call you and tell you to bring money here to keep you from being arrested,” he said. That’s what he added is different about this scam.

“It was very unusual when they advised them to come here to this location to bring the money,” Welden said. “It made me feel like their sole purpose was to lure them away from their home.”

Lure them away to potentially break in.

“What we did is we beefed up the patrol in that area and got patrol to monitor that area more — more than the norm — and be on the lookout for anything unusual, any vehicles in the area,” Welden said.

Luckily, no one has fallen for this latest scam, and Welden hopes this scammer’s hard work continues to go to waste. He says if anyone gets a call they think isn’t right or sounds unusual, call local law enforcement.