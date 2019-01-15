× Rita’s Italian Ice opening Madison location in March

MADISON, Ala. – A new frozen treats business is moving in on Highway 72 West in Madison.

A Rita’s Italian Ice is opening shop in a storefront between Salsarita’s and Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, at 8046 Highway 72 West, according to developer Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate. A tentative opening date of March 2019 is on the calendar. The store also will have a trucks that will be out and about in the city, they said.

Rita’s sells Italian ices and frozen custards that are made on-site daily.

The shop started in Pennsylvania in 1984 and has grown to more than 600 locations worldwide.

The Madison store is owned by Shawn and Mary Beth Toone, who decided to open the first Rita’s in North Alabama after eating at one in Foley. Other Alabama Rita’s locations are in Dothan, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.