HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Rascal Flatts-themed restaurant won’t be coming to MidCity Huntsville.

In a post shared on Instagram, the band announced they had terminated the licensing agreement with the developer, putting an end to all the themed restaurants, including the proposed MidCity location.

As for MidCity, the developer confirmed to WHNT News 19 they were open to adding a different restaurant, but nothing had been discussed.