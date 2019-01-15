Man killed in Madison County house fire

NEW HOPE, Ala. – Police say a man is dead because of a structure fire in Madison County.

The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when a man and woman were inside the New Hope home when a fire broke out.

The home is a total loss, according to police.

Responders to the incident included Madison County Sheriff’s Dept., New Hope Police, Owens Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Dept., Red Cross, and HEMSI.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

We will continue to update with more information.