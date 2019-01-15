× Florence city council passes 1% sales tax increase

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence City Council voted to raise the city’s sales tax Tuesday night

The city council finance committee recommended a one percent increase putting the tax at 9.5%. The increase will bring in more than $9 million a year to the general fund.

Prior to the meeting, Mayor Steve Holt backed the request. He said the city has reached a point in which growth in revenue has remained flat and there are several major expenditures which have been delayed.

The funds will go to a pay adjustment for public safety and rehab of infrastructure.