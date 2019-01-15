× Documents show Chick-Fil-A planning to open restaurant near Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Chick-Fil-A has plans to open a location near Huntsville Hospital.

Documents filed recently with the Madison County Probate Office indicate the fast-food chicken chain has plans to open at 402 Governors Drive SW, which is at the corner of Governors and Dr. Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. The property formerly was home to a Captain D’s; the building currently has signs up for a Sweet Peas restaurant.

The marquee on the Sweet Peas sign reads “Eat more chicken soon.”

Concept drawings submitted to the probate office show plans for a restaurant that’s approximately 2100 square feet on the half-acre lot, with a two-lane drive through that funnels into one lane at the pickup window.

An inquiry to Chick-Fil-A about a possible construction timeline and opening date was not immediately answered Tuesday evening.