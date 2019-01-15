× Authorities confirm one dead in Franklin County wreck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers confirm a Florence man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities identified the man as Tyler Dunkin Jolley, 23, of Florence. Troopers say the vehicle Jolley was driving ran off the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators stated the crash occurred on Hwy 247, two miles north of Hwy 24 in Franklin County at around 12:20 p.m.

State troopers are investigating the crash.