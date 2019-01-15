× Airports advising travelers to arrive earlier than normal for flights

ATLANTA – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is advising travelers to arrive earlier than usual to allow time to get through security.

In a tweet, the airport stated it was experiencing longer than usual wait times during peak travel.

#ATL is experiencing longer than usual wait times during peak travel. Please plan ahead and give yourself 3 hours to clear security. ✈️ — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 14, 2019

Travelers were advised to arrive three hours early, instead of the usual two recommended by the airlines.

The airport first warned Monday that all three checkpoints in its domestic terminal were experiencing hour-plus waits — the same day the Transportation Security Administration reported a 7.6 percent absence rate for airport security screeners.

A TSA spokesman said the working with airports and airlines nationwide to consolidate operations and get the most out of resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.