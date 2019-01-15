150 pounds of liquid meth found in truck’s gas tank in Georgia, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. (CNN/WHNT) – Drug Enforcement Agency and Cobb County Sheriffs Office says they found 150 pounds of liquid meth hidden within the gas tank of a tractor-trailer in Georgia.

The auto repair shop where the truck was found sits on Atlanta Street in Marietta, Georgia where its owner Roquilio Garcia is accused of trafficking the drugs.

Law enforcement sources say the drugs were smuggled from Mexico and Garcia may have had plans to build a meth lab inside his auto repair shop.

Sources say its not 100% definitive that Garcia has ties to the cartel, but did say there’s evidence he’s a part of large-scale criminal organization from Mexico.

Cristian Garcia, Roquilio Garcia’s son, says his father is no drug trafficker, just a small business owner. “How are they going to assume something if they don’t know? What proof do they have? That’s why we got a lawyer to prove he’s innocent.”