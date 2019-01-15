11-year-old boy killed during hunting trip west of Montgomery

ORRVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old Alabama boy has been killed in what appears to be a hunting accident.

Al.com reports the boy’s older sister found him dead Sunday in a shooting house used by hunters in the town of Orrville west of Montgomery.

Dallas County Coroner Alan Dailey said the siblings and other family friends had spent the day on land the family leases for hunting. He says the boy had left the group and gone into the shooting house alone with his rifle hours before his body was found.

Dailey says investigators believe the boy died from a gunshot to the head and “everything points to it being accidental.” He said the child had been hunting before and was not a novice.

Authorities did not immediately release the boy’s name.