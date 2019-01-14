× Turner sworn in as new Madison County sheriff

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Kevin Turner was sworn into office as the new Madison County sheriff Monday morning.

Turner was sworn in in Madison County Circuit Court Judge Karen Hall’s courtroom by Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard.

Kevin Turner has been sworn in as the new Madison County Sheriff. @mcsosheriffAL @whnt pic.twitter.com/En9mTP0ym8 — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) January 14, 2019

Turner is the former chief investigator for the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

He replaces Blake Dorning, who did not run for re-election. Dorning had been sheriff since 2003 and said he wanted to spend more time with family.

Turner said during the ceremony that he wants deputies and corrections officers to know he wants to work with them all to bring the department forward.