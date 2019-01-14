× Roy Moore’s legal defense fund releases lie detector results

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore’s defense fund released results of a lie detector test Monday that they say proves allegations of sexual misconduct that came to light during his failed Senate campaign are false.

The date on the report from Birmingham-based Commercial Polygraph, Inc. is Dec. 17, 2017 — five days after the Senate special election that Moore lost to Doug Jones. The test was taken as part of Moore’s lawsuit to keep the special election results from being certified, according to our news partners at AL.com.

Moore’s defense fund released it along with a statement on Facebook and a link to donate to the fund.

The report contains questions and Moore’s answers about familiarity and contact with Leigh Corfman, Beverly Young Nelson and Tina Johnson. All three women claim Moore had inappropriate contact with them — Nelson and Corfman said they interacted with him as teenagers in the 1970s. Nelson claimed Moore groped her as she left his law office in the 1990s.

Click here to read the transcript.

Moore claims the accusations made against him during the Senate campaign are false and politically motivated. He and Corfman, his first accuser, have filed defamation lawsuits against each other.