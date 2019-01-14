Rock the South: new location, same party

CULLMAN, Ala.– Rock the South is picking up its boots and moving to a new, bigger concert site still located in Cullman, Alabama.

Do not be alarmed festival-goers, the giant event is moving to a larger location just two miles down the road. The new location with 140 acres will be at 1872 County Road 469 whereas it was previously located at Heritage Park, 1705 Lee Ave. Southwest with only 15 acres of space.

The event is scheduled for May 31st and goes through June 1st, according to the Rock the South website.

With a new and better location, possibilities of endless new activities open up to the Rock the South community. For example, organizers say the extra space of the site will allow for camping, RV parking and more on-site parking.

Organizers also say a “big site means big lineup” which they will announce starting January 22nd.

Have a question? Visit their website at https://rockthesouth.com/ or email info@rockthesouth.com