DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a gas station on January 8.

Decatur police say a man put on a ski mask just before he robbed a Texaco gas station on 6th Ave at gunpoint.

Detectives confirmed they were able to get pictures of the robber without the mask.

If you have information on who this man is, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.