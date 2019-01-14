Police: 2 people killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police have identified two men killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Alabama.

News outlets report 33-year-old Wesley Worsham of Knoxville, Tennessee and 29-year-old Demetris Sterling Johnson of Tuscaloosa were killed in the crash.

Worsham was driving a Ford F-150 that hit Johnson’s Ford Mustang around 4:13 p.m. Saturday. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson says the drivers of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Richardson says officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol and medics recovered a half of pint of Vodka between Worsham’s legs. The accident is still under investigation at this time.