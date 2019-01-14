× Muscle Shoals man indicted for attempted arson

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County grand jury indicted a Muscle Shoals man for trying to set fire to an apartment.

Robert James Williams Jr., 39, was indicted on a charge of attempted arson.

Tuscumbia police say Williams tried to set fire to a woman’s apartment in February 2018. Other residents scared him off before he could set fire to gasoline he had poured, police said.

The two had a past, according to detectives.

Williams is scheduled for an arraignment in February.