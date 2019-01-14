× It’s almost time again to step on the scale for Scale Back Alabama

Scale Back Alabama kicks off this week for Alabamians who are looking for a little help fulfilling their New Year’s resolutions to lose weight.

Officials will hold a kick-off celebration event Tuesday morning in Montgomery.

Scale Back Alabama is a public awareness weight loss campaign hosted by the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Public Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.

Participants weigh in the week of Jan. 21 and if they lose at least 10 pounds during the program, they have a chance at winning a cash prize. The program runs through the week of April 1.

The state has hosted the event since 2007 with the aim of battling obesity. To date, officials say the program has helped Alabamians shed more than a million pounds.

People wanting to register can do so on the Scale Back Alabama website. Weigh-in sites for each county can be found here.