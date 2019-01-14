Huntsville, let’s Taco’bout Chuy’s new location in queso emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– An Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant is coming in hot to Huntsville this spring.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex is an Austin, Texas-based chain founded in 1982 that offers a fresh spin on Mexican cuisine. The new restaurant will be located in Merchants Square amongst the newly developed shops at the southeast corner of the Memorial Parkway and Bob Wallace Avenue intersection.

“We’re so excited to bring Chuy’s to Huntsville,” said Gil Minor, local owner and operator for the new Chuy’s in Huntsville in a release. “Since opening stores in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, we’ve received so many requests to open in the booming Huntsville area and we are thrilled to give Huntsville their own home for fresh Tex-Mex.”

Chuy’s creates a quirky dining experience which includes made from scratch recipes and an eclectic atmosphere. The menu features authentic dishes created using hand-rolled tortillas made fresh and traditionally on a comal in the dining room. They say their customers’ favorites include Stuffed Chile Rellenos, Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas, and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos. Another unique staple of the restaurant is its funky décor. The Chuy’s motto is “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!” because of each restaurant’s individualistic approach to decorum.

The eatery will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner: from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Chuy’s will be offering fresh-squeezed lime margaritas and more during its one-of-a-kind happy hour Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Want more info about Chuy’s Alabama restaurants? Visit them on Facebook.com/ChuysHuntsville or Chuys.com.