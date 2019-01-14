H&R Block holding supply drive to help local schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — While Jan. 14 may be known as “National Clean Off Your Desk Day,” H&R Block is working to do the exact opposite by hosting a “Stock the Desk” event nationwide.

The school supply drive benefits students and supports teachers at schools across the country. From crayons, notebooks, pencils and pens, H&R Block wants to make sure teachers and their students have the necessary supplies to be effective every day of the year.

For the past two weeks H&R Block associates have been working hard to collect school supply items, but now seek the community’s help to get involved. In addition to school supplies, one school in the area will receive a $250 gift card.

All 14 H&R Block offices in the Huntsville/Madison area will be open and accepting donations starting Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of the week

H&R Block believes supporting local causes is an important part of being good neighbors in the community and encourages and recognizes participation of associates who help improve the communities where they live and work.