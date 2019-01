× House move in Madison expected to cause traffic delays

MADSION CO., Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a house move will begin Monday morning.

The move will begin at 8:45 a.m. starting at Guntersville Ave, heading north on Highway 431, and ending at Monte Sano Boulevard.

Drivers can expect road congestion.

Lt. Donny Shaw of Madison County Sheriff’s office says the move is expected to last until 4:30 p.m.