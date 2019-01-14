Gov. Kay Ivey ranked 3rd most popular governor in the U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey is ranked as the third most popular governor in America, by Morning Consult.
The governor landed a top spot by having an approval rating of 63 percent, and a disapproval rating of 19 percent.
Gov. Ivey responded to the ranking on Twitter Saturday saying, “Thank you to those who believe in me & who believe in making Alabama a better place to live, work & raise a family.”
The full list of top 10 governors:
- Charlie Baker, R-MA
- Larry Hogan, R-MD
- Kay Ivey, R-AL
- Chris Sununu, R-NH
- Matt Mead, R-WY
- Phil Scott, R-VT
- Dennis Daugaard, R-SD
- Asa Hutchinson, R-AR
- Greg Abbott, R-TX
- David Ige, D-HI
According to Morning Consult, the quarterly Governor Approval Rankings has a methodology.
Morning Consult conducted 416,841 surveys with registered U.S. voters from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018, to determine the Q4 2018 Governor Approval Rankings.
In each poll, Americans indicated whether they approve or disapprove of the job performance of their U.S. governors. For each question, they could answer strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, strongly disapprove, or don’t know / no opinion.