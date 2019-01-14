Gov. Kay Ivey ranked 3rd most popular governor in the U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey is ranked as the third most popular governor in America, by Morning Consult.

The governor landed a top spot by having an approval rating of 63 percent, and a disapproval rating of 19 percent.

Gov. Ivey responded to the ranking on Twitter Saturday saying, “Thank you to those who believe in me & who believe in making Alabama a better place to live, work & raise a family.”

For the fifth consecutive quarter, I’m humbled to have been ranked by @MorningConsult as the third most popular governor in America! Thank you to those who believe in me & who believe in making Alabama a better place to live, work & raise a family. https://t.co/kf7c8atU11 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 12, 2019

The full list of top 10 governors:

Charlie Baker, R-MA Larry Hogan, R-MD Kay Ivey, R-AL Chris Sununu, R-NH Matt Mead, R-WY Phil Scott, R-VT Dennis Daugaard, R-SD Asa Hutchinson, R-AR Greg Abbott, R-TX David Ige, D-HI

According to Morning Consult, the quarterly Governor Approval Rankings has a methodology.