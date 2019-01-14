Gas prices experience another dip in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Gas prices in Huntsville dropped 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, which averages to $1.93/g, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of the 261 stations in Huntsville. This is compared to the national average that increased 0.5 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.24/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gas prices in Huntsville on January 14th over the last five years:

$2.27/g in 2018

$2.14/g in 2017

$1.72/g in 2016

$1.96/g in 2015

$3.13/g in 2014

Including the local change, prices yesterday were 34.1 cents per gallon lower than last year and are 14.5 cents per gallon lower than last month. The national average dropped 14.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents per gallon lower than last year.

Areas near Huntsville and their current gas price climate:

Chattanooga- $1.94/g, up 14.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.80/g.

Birmingham- $1.88/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.89/g.

Tennessee- $1.98/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.95/g.

“With oil prices back over $50 per barrel, it looks like gas prices in more areas may soon bottom out and start to tick higher. While it doesn’t seem that prices will rise very far, it looks more and more like the lowest price of the year may now be behind us,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan stated, “The national average briefly hit $2.22 per gallon last week, but will likely move up slightly or stabilize this week. Gas prices in the Great Lakes saw a noticeable jump last week and tend to see among the earliest trend changes in the country, which may be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of us.”