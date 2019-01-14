× Four arrested after meth, guns found at Boaz motel

BOAZ, Ala. – Four people from Etowah County are facing charges after police said they found methamphetamine, heroin and guns in a Boaz motel room.

Boaz police said they executed a search warrant at the Key West Inn Saturday and found more than 2 ounces of meth, about 3 grams of heroin and three guns.

Police arrested Demarcus Mostella, 20, of Gadsden; Xathan Cook, 41, of Attalla; Alexis Kitchens, 18, of Sardis City; and Krystal Knebel, 32, of Attalla, all on charged of meth trafficking, heroin possession with intent to distribute, and drug paraphernalia possession. Police also charged Cook with possession of an altered firearm.