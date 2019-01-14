Flags across Alabama to fly at half staff for fallen Birmingham officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALABAMA - All flags across the state will be flying at half staff to honor Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter, who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub.

Governor Kay Ivey ordered the flags lowered until sunset on Sunday, January 20.

Huntsville Police lowered their flag Monday afternoon, tweeting, "Sgt. Carter, we'll take it from here."

In honor and remembrance of Sgt. Wytasha Carter with @BhamPolice, Chief Deputy Fred Sloss has declared that Limestone County sheriff’s deputies will drape badges until midnight on the day of the burial. May God grant peace to the members of BPD and all family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Tdn4M2l2Gg — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) January 14, 2019

In another show of respect, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office will be draping their badges until midnight on the day Carter is buried.

Lt. Donny Shaw of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and President of the Huntsville-Madison County Fraternal Order of Police said moments like these are impossible to prepare for.

"Everyday when you prepare to go out and serve your community, you try to get up and look your best," explained Shaw. "Say a prayer that you'll come home to your family. Make sure that you have all your equipment prepared, and ready to use if needed."

Shaw believes many officers recognize the risks of serving but sometimes it's embedded in them.

"You pick up on that law enforcement officer out there in the community and what they're doing. And after a while it may become a calling for you, it may be in your DNA. There are infinite reasons."

Shaw said the loss has deeply affected the law enforcement community.

"We send our condolences to the Birmingham Police Department, the family of the fallen sergeant. Our deepest sympathies. We will continue to keep you in our prayers that you can receive comfort in the coming days and that the injured officer receives a full recovery."