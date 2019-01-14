Coldest Air Of Season Coming This Weekend

Get ready folks! The coldest air of the season heads to the Tennessee Valley this weekend. By Sunday afternoon highs only reach the middle 30s with wind chills in the 20s. It gets even colder than that Sunday night into Monday morning.

Here is the look at the forecast map on Monday. A very strong trough along the east coast brings in frigid conditions for us across the Tennessee Valley Sunday and Monday. The blue lines show very cold air. We likely see lows in the middle to upper teens Monday morning with wind chills in the single digits. We could see wind chill advisories issued for north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee by then.

Stay tuned for further details as we get closer to this weekend! Right now we have a high of 34 on Sunday and 32 on Monday. We start Monday morning in the middle teens with wind chills from 5°-15° above zero.

Weather Discussion