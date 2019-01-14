× Athens Main Street invites you to take a stroll down chocolate lane

ATHENS, Ala.– You won’t need a golden ticket to walk these chocolate streets.

Athens Main Street is hosting the ever-popular Chocolate Walk on Saturday, February 2nd from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Over 15 businesses in downtown Athens donate chocolate to support the non-profit fundraiser. Ticket holders will receive a list of participating businesses, a walking map, and a bag to collect their delicious goodies on the day of the self-guided event.

Tickets are only five dollars but they are limited. There are only 200 tickets available and can be purchased online through Eventbrite, the Athens Main Street website, or at the Athens Main Street office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. leading up to the event.

The Chocolate Walk will start at the Athens Main Street Office located at 107 N. Jefferson Street.

Organizers warn that tickets sell fast.