BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham police officer was killed and another was critically injured after a shooting overnight outside a downtown nightclub, according to CBS 42.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. on 5th Avenue North. CBS 42 reports the officers were responding to a vehicle burglary before the shooting.

The report says at least one suspect is in custody at this time.

Please join us as we send thoughts and prayers to our fellow officers at Birmingham PD. @BhamPolice — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) January 13, 2019

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.