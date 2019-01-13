× Pattern of Complaints Issued for Epic Games, Creator of Fortnite

The gaming company behind such popular titles as Fortnite and Infinity Blade has an “F” rating with Better Business Bureau (BBB) due to unanswered customer complaints. BBB is warning consumers about Epic Games of Cary, NC, which has 279 BBB complaints on file in the past three years with 271 of those complaints filed in the last year alone. Of the 279 total complaints, 247 of those have gone unanswered. Two of the complaints filed were from Alabama residents who made purchases in the game that were deleted and not refunded. Efforts to contact the company through BBB’s complaint process were unsuccessful.

Epic Games is the creator of several well-known games that have a global following; in addition to Fortnite and Infinity Blade, they make Unreal, Gears of War, and Shadow Complex. The company has grown significantly in the past 12 months, and their most popular game, Fortnite, currently boasts more than 6 million followers on Twitter. Most complaints submitted to BBB against Epic Games deal with customer service and refund or exchange issues. One complainant wrote, “Epic Games failed to protect customer security, resulting in several unsanctioned charges over mine and my partner’s account.” Another complainant added, “There is no phone number or proper email response time to return my unauthorized charge of $160. Nobody will answer, and I feel cheated.”

BBB has attempted to contact Epic Games on numerous occasions, but the company has failed to respond.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.