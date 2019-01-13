Local law enforcement and state leaders react to Birmingham shooting

Several local law enforcement agencies have posted their support for the Birmingham Police Department after Sgt. Wytasha Carter was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. Another officer was critically injured
AL.com reports the officers were responding to a vehicle burglary before the shooting. An undercover officer noticed at least two people checking to see if vehicles were locked and called for backup.
“The officers approached one suspect and patted him down where they found what they believed to be a weapon. They asked him about it, he armed himself and fired upon our officers,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith during a press conference.
Local law enforcement want them to know that North Alabama’s brothers and sisters in blue stand beside them.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were sending prayers and added, “Too many of our brothers and sisters are injured and killed by violence.”
Chief Deputy Kerry Phillips from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office ordered all MCSO deputies to drape their badges immediately until midnight the day of Carter’s burial, and said their thoughts and prayers were with BPD.
The Madison County Jail extended their “deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of Sergeant Wytasha Carter.” They sent thoughts and prayers as well.
Madison Police tweeted they “share in the grief of Sgt. Carter’s senseless death.”
Arab Police offered prayers to the families of the officers involved and the Birmingham Police Department.
According to the National Sheriff’s Association, Carter was the seventh officer killed in the last 13 days.
Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement regarding the shooting. She said in part:
“We began today with the heartbreaking news that Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed in the line of duty and a second officer still remains in critical condition. On behalf of the entire state of Alabama, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers as we all mourn the death of Sergeant Carter, which came far too soon. This is a terrible loss for Sergeant Carter’s loved ones, his fellow law enforcement officers and our entire state. Let us keep Sergeant Carter, his wife and children close to our hearts during this difficult time.”