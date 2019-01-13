Local law enforcement and state leaders react to Birmingham shooting

Several local law enforcement agencies have posted their support for the Birmingham Police Department after Sgt. Wytasha Carter was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. Another officer was critically injured

AL.com reports the officers were responding to a vehicle burglary before the shooting. An undercover officer noticed at least two people checking to see if vehicles were locked and called for backup.

“The officers approached one suspect and patted him down where they found what they believed to be a weapon. They asked him about it, he armed himself and fired upon our officers,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith during a press conference.

Local law enforcement want them to know that North Alabama’s brothers and sisters in blue stand beside them.

Our prayers go out for the Birmingham Police Department today. Too many of our brothers and sisters are injured and killed by violence. 💙 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) January 13, 2019

From Chief Deputy Kerry Phillips:

In remembrance of @BhamPolice Sgt. Wytasha Carter, we will begin draping badges immediately until midnight on the date of the burial. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Birmingham Police Department, family, friends and coworkers. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 13, 2019

The Madison County Jail Facility would like to extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of Sergeant Wytasha Carter. Sending thoughts and prayers to the Birmingham Police Department. @BhamPolice @mcsosheriffAL pic.twitter.com/juHNvPkG8z — Madison County Metro Jail (@AlMcsojail) January 13, 2019

We share in the grief of Sgt. Carter's senseless death in the line of duty. Our condolences to his family & his police family at Birmingham PD. https://t.co/3Om9fDxmAx — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) January 13, 2019

Arab Police offered prayers to the families of the officers involved and the Birmingham Police Department.

Wytasha Carter, Birmingham Police Dept.

Christopher Lambert, Illinois State Police

Natalie Corona, Davis Police Dept.

Chatéri Payne, Shreveport Police Dept.

Clayton Townsend, Salt River Police Dept.

Dale Woods, Colerain Twp Police Dept.

Joseph Shinners, Provo Police Dept. — National Sheriffs' Association (@NationalSheriff) January 13, 2019

According to the National Sheriff’s Association, Carter was the seventh officer killed in the last 13 days.

