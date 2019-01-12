× New phishing scam targets Apple users

A new email phishing scam is making the rounds and targeting Apple users with iTunes accounts. If you’ve received an email from Apple recently notifying you of a recent “purchase” associated with your Apple ID, you may have been the target of this latest scam.

Scammers are sending fake emails impersonating Apple Support and attaching a document to the email asking consumers to cancel a purchase. They ask for sensitive information and credit card information in the email in the hopes of stealing money from unsuspecting victims.

Phishing scams look like legitimate emails, and they’re getting more sophisticated every day. However, this “Apple” email has several markings of a scam and contains the typical red flags:

It’s sent with a fake Apple email address

It’s generic in nature and doesn’t include your name

There are grammatical and spelling errors

The email encourages you to open an attachment

See below: An example of a fake email sent by scammers

BBB offers tips to avoid falling victim to this type of phishing email:

Don’t click on links in an unexpected email

Don’t download or open attachments from an anonymous sender

Be cautious of generic emails with little or no specific details of your account

Call Apple Support if you believe you’ve received a phishing email to check the legitimacy

Apple suggests these tips when questioning if an email is legitimate:

Genuine purchase receipts will include your current billing address

Apple will never ask you to provide personal (such as credit card number or address) information over email

Only update your account information through the Apple settings

If you receive a phishing email from Apple, they request that you forward it to reportphishing@apple.com .

Source: BBB.org

