Fully loaded gas truck partially overturns in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ala. – A fully loaded gas truck partly overturned Saturday morning on Highway 40 and Highway 71, according to Jackson County authorities.

Because of the way it’s leaning, crews have to cut into the tank to empty 6,000 gallons of fuel into another tanker, according to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

Authorities on site say that the gas truck is not leaking and Emergency Management has been contacted.

Traffic is being diverted to county roads to avoid the intersection. When drilling begins, the road will be shut down, according to Sheriff Phillips.

A chemical team from Dalton, Georgia is onsite evaluating the scene. No word yet on how long work is expected to last.

