Flu on the rise in Alabama

When it comes to vaccinating yourself -- or your kids -- against the flu, there are two options in the United States: a traditional shot or a nasal spray. Yet among children, the nasal spray appeared to have reduced effectiveness against the flu, compared with the shot, in past flu seasons, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics on Monday.
When it comes to vaccinating yourself -- or your kids -- against the flu, there are two options in the United States: a traditional shot or a nasal spray. Yet among children, the nasal spray appeared to have reduced effectiveness against the flu, compared with the shot, in past flu seasons, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics on Monday.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal health officials say that the flu is now widespread in Alabama — and it’s expected to increase.
AL.com reports that Alabama is among 19 states reporting high levels of influenza in a recent report to the Centers for Disease Control.
High levels of the flu were also reported in Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina, among other states.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that nearly every county in the state is experiencing significant flu activity.
Typically, the flu season lasts from October to as late as May. The highest activity is generally seen from January through March.